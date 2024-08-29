- International Atomic Energy Agency expresses concerns over escalating uranium reserves in Iran.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expressing worry over Iran's nuclear project, as IAEA head Rafael Grossi mentioned in a report. The accumulation of highly enriched uranium, which is almost weapon-grade, has seen a surge by around 23 kilograms, bringing it close to 165 kilograms, from May to August.

Experts suggest that approximately 50 kilograms of 60-percent enriched uranium is required for a nuclear warhead. This would then need to be further enriched to around 90 percent for use in nuclear weapons. Iran, on the other hand, claims it's not aiming for a nuclear arsenal. Nevertheless, Grossi has highlighted that no nation apart from Iran and nuclear weapon states is producing such high-grade uranium.

More Uranium Centrifuges

As per a confidential report obtained by the German Press Agency, Iran, as stated, has activated several additional uranium enrichment centrifuges at two locations in the recent months.

Grossi also reported that Iran persists in refusing to discuss unanswered questions about its past secret nuclear activities with the Vienna-based atomic agency. No talks have taken place since the election of new Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian in early July, according to Grossi. Moreover, Iran continues with its decision to bar experienced IAEA inspectors from entering the country.

In 2015, Iran agreed to substantially limit its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of Western sanctions. However, former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement in 2018, prompting Iran to amp up its nuclear facilities and drastically restrict IAEA inspections.

