international alliance NATO expresses serious concerns over China's advancements in long-range drone technology

The possibility of China aiding Russia in building long-range drones for use in their conflict against Ukraine is causing anxiety among NATO allies. The United States is accusing China of failing to take sufficient action to halt such activities. Washington is considering imposing penalties on the involved companies.

There's been chatter about a clandestine weapons development project by Russia, focusing on long-range drones, allegedly being executed in China. As per reports, a Russian defense firm, Almas-Antej's subsidiary IEMZ Kupol, has collaborated with Chinese specialists to create and trial the Garpija-3 drone.

A representative from the National Security Council of the White House claimed that there's no proof that the Chinese government was privy to these operations. However, they underscored that China holds responsibility for ensuring their firms don't supply lethal support to Russia. The US believes that China's attempts to stymie such activities are "undeniably weak" and may impose consequences on the implicated Chinese companies. A NATO spokesperson also voiced concern, stating, "These reports are extremely concerning, and our members are deliberating on the issue."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry refuted knowledge of such a drone project and pointed to stringent drone export regulations. According to Reuters, at least seven Garpija-3 drones have reportedly been shipped to Russia for testing. The model reportedly boasts a range of 2,000 kilometers and a payload of 50 kilograms.

China has consistently positioned itself as an impartial mediator since Russia's conflict with Ukraine. However, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has noted that any increased military cooperation between Russia and China, along with other support for Russia's war efforts, erodes this claim. The ISW speculates that the cooperation between Russia and China may be designed to counter western missile defense systems deployed in Ukraine and other regions, as well as to diminish western military influence globally. The West has long accused China of utilizing various parts in Russian weapons.

Despite China's claim of being an impartial mediator, the ongoing collaboration between Russia and Chinese firms on long-range drone projects raises eyebrows. This partnership, as highlighted by the Garpija-3 drone project, could potentially strengthen Russia's war efforts against Ukraine.

Given China's role in allowing its companies to contribute to Russia's military advancements, international pressure continues to mount, with NATO allies expressing deep concern over China's involvement in such activities.

