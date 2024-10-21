International alliance NATO expresses concern over potential escalation due to North Korea's military assistance to Russia.

International organizations like NATO appear troubled by the speculated participation of North Korean military personnel in Russia's conflict with Ukraine. According to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, following a discussion with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, "If North Korea deploys troops to battle alongside Russia in Ukraine, this would signify a substantial escalation." It's been reported by South Korea's intelligence that a notable number of North Korean troops are currently stationed in Russia.

Reports estimate approximately 1,500 troops, transported to Vladivostok by Russian ships, are being readied for involvement in the Ukraine conflict. If these reports are accurate, North Korea is rumored to be planning to dispatch up to 12,000 troops for support, including special forces.

Rutte expressed some ambiguity in this matter on Friday, following a meeting of NATO's defense ministers in Brussels, indicating that they couldn't yet confirm the active participation of North Korean soldiers in the hostilities.

The potential deployment of North Korean troops to Ukraine, as suggested by the estimated 1,500 troops in Vladivostok and rumors of up to 12,000 more being sent, would indeed represent a significant escalation of the situation. If North Korea indeed joins Russia in the conflict, it could profoundly alter the dynamics of the ongoing crisis.

