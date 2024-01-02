Flood - Interior Minister: Well under 2000 people evacuated

According to Interior Minister Daniela Behrens, well under 2000 people have been evacuated in Lower Saxony in recent days due to flooding. The SPD politician said this in an interview with NDR-Info on Tuesday. In view of the situation, this is not very much, said the Minister. This shows that the protection and stabilization measures on the dykes are working well. The ministry was initially unable to provide a more precise number of evacuees on Tuesday.

Source: www.stern.de