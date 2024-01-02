Turn of the year - Interior Minister: Significant damage on New Year's Eve in Saxony

Despite a largely peaceful New Year's Eve,Saxony's Interior Minister Armin Schuster is concerned about the destruction caused and the attacks on emergency services. The turn of the year was a challenge for the Saxon police, rescue services and fire departments, the ministry announced on Tuesday. The emergency services had to deal with a large number of arsons, explosives detonations, damage to property with considerable damage and bodily injuries.

There was also resistance to and attacks on officers. "This New Year's Eve, too, emergency services were shot at with fireworks, bottles were thrown at them and they were physically attacked. We firmly oppose this dwindling respect for emergency services and the increasing brutalization of a few. Every attack will be consistently prosecuted and the perpetrators must expect severe penalties," explained the CDU politician.

Statement from the Ministry

Source: www.stern.de