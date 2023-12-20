Skip to content
Interior Minister defends use of pepper spray in stadiums

Police operations in soccer stadiums have recently caused a stir. Bavaria's Minister of the Interior comments on criticism from fans.

Joachim Herrmann (CSU), Minister of the Interior of Bavaria, speaks. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) is against a ban on police using pepper spray in soccer stadiums. These are "absolutely rare" and "the absolute exception", Herrmann told Bayerischer Rundfunk radio on Wednesday. However, if violent offenders cannot be brought to their senses in any other way, this is a legitimate means and "definitely better than using firearms in particularly brutal situations".

With regard to the call for a ban by the nationwide umbrella organization of fan support groups, Herrmann said that those who were having this discussion were "only trying to distract from their own problems".

Herrmann also called for tough penalties from soccer clubs against violent fans from their own ranks. He called the decision by 1. FC Nuremberg to ban a leading Ultra convicted of violence from the Max Morlock Stadium for three years a good example of how "consistent action must be taken". "I would like to see all clubs, once someone starts to become violent, also receive such stadium bans so that it is made clear that the clubs will not tolerate such things," Herrmann emphasized.

In his view, soccer clubs must be made more responsible for security in stadiums: "My aim is for the clubs to take more responsibility for security themselves." In return, fewer police officers would have to be sent to the stadiums. There would be corresponding requirements from the local authorities.

In the sold-out Allianz Arena in Munich, FC Bayern would then have to organize and pay for at least 500 to 600 stewards in the stadium. Herrmann said that "the main responsibility lies with the clubs". In public areas, however, security at major soccer matches would of course remain the responsibility of the police.

