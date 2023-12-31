Civil protection - Interior Minister: Civil protection is becoming more important

According to Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU), the expansion of civil protection is becoming increasingly important - in light of natural disasters, frequent forest and wildfires and the unstable global political situation. This is why even greater support from the federal and state governments is needed in future: "We need to invest more and pay particular attention to the expansion of civil protection and disaster control," he said in Erlangen on Sunday. "At the beginning of the year, we will address the topic of civil protection as an overall task across all levels and departments in the Council of Ministers."

Herrmann visited various blue light organizations on New Year's Eve to thank them for their service. As an example, he highlighted the deployment of around 30 Bavarian firefighters in the flood area in northern Germany. Following a request for assistance from Lower Saxony, the emergency services provided support in the Lüneburg Heath. "I am certain that the firefighters could have spent the time between the holidays more comfortably than fighting the floods. This responsibility and commitment cannot be praised highly enough," said Herrmann.

