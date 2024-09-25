Intensifying Scrutiny towards the Vatican

Within the Catholic Church, solely males are permitted to be ordained as priests or deacons at present. The German Bishops' Conference aim to challenge this status quo and advocate for gender equality, hoping for a turning point at the forthcoming Synod of Bishops.

Head of the German Bishops' Conference, Georg Bätzing, expresses optimism for a shift at the approaching Synod of Bishops of the Catholic Church regarding whether females might be permitted to obtain the diaconate ordination in the future. "I earnestly hope that the Catholic Church would grant women the diaconate ordination," Bätzing mentioned during the autumn plenary assembly of the around 60 Catholic German bishops in Fulda. "We've amassed a wealth of supporting arguments throughout the Synodal Way. I perceive a strong and lived call of women to this service within the Church."

In the Catholic Church, only males have been allowed to be ordained as priests, with males also being the exclusive recipients of the diaconate thus far. Deacons are permitted to conduct weddings and funerals but may not lead Mass. Nevertheless, deacons are able to be married, while priests are not.

Bätzing posits that the diaconate for women is a highly contentious issue for the global Catholic Church. "However, the Church has developed strategies to address such complex matters in the past." Decentralized solutions are feasible, and the Pope might empower the relevant bishops' conferences to make the decision, much like how the diaconate for men varies in practice across different parts of the Church. "Why can't the same approach be applied to the diaconate for women? I eagerly anticipate it," Bätzing said.

Laypeople, including women, are incorporated into the Synod of Bishops for the first time

The integration of women is the fundamental and determining factor for the Catholic Church's future. "I believe we cannot avoid this issue. And the Synod will need to answer this, otherwise, it will fail to meet the expectations Pope Francis has set internationally."

The Synod of Bishops represents one of Pope Francis' major reform initiatives. It held its initial gathering last year and is set to wrap up its second round of discussions towards the end of October.

Among the 360 participants at the Roman Synod of Bishops are, for the first time, Catholic laypeople, including roughly 50 women. The Synodal Way, a reform process for German Catholics, has sparked significant controversy within the Vatican.

The European Parliament could voice its support for gender equality within the Catholic Church, given the discussions about women's roles in the Church at the Synod of Bishops. Bätzing's optimism for the diaconate ordination for women has also gained attention beyond the Catholic Church, with many hoping for a shift in policy.

Read also: