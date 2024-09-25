Intense wildfire shrouds Ecuador's capital in smog.

"I had two fridges, cookers, fuel tanks, beds, dining sets, you name it. As you can see, it's all going up in flames... It's a disaster," expressed Maria Sarango, a resident who tragically lost her home and all her belongings to the fire in Quito.

She shared her ordeal with CNN, standing before the blackened ruins of her home on a hillside. "We didn't anticipate this. My mom's elderly. She's 95. The police had to help her evacuate because she can't walk," she shared.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa postponed his visit to the UN in New York, where he was due to address the General Assembly, on Tuesday night. He decided to return home to oversee the government's response efforts.

Approximately 200 firefighters with 65 vehicles are battling the flames, aided by at least 30 water tankers, according to Quito Mayor Pabel Muñoz.

Schools were closed on Wednesday, Muñoz added, encouraging residents to stay indoors to avoid health issues due to the poor air quality.

"I fled last night at 9 pm. I had to leave as I was struggling to breathe, and my eyes were affected. So, I left with my husband and we took an alternate route, returning this morning," shared a Quito resident named Margarita, who also evacuated.

Authorities suspect the fire was deliberately set and are treating it as a "criminal and terrorist" incident, according to the mayor.

"Following the incidents that took place in various parts of the city yesterday, the Ecuadorian police are conducting investigations to find and apprehend those responsible for these events. We won't rest until we identify the individuals who endangered citizens' safety and harmed the city's wildlife and vegetation," the National Police stated on Wednesday, urging the public for information.

The raging fire occurs amidst Ecuador's severe drought, leading authorities to implement scheduled power cuts in certain areas of the country.

