Intense weather phenomena result in flight disruptions at Mallorca's airport.

A powerful storm system bringing heavy rain and powerful thunderstorms has caused significant disruptions at Palma de Mallorca Airport. Since this afternoon, all departures have been delayed by 1.5 to 2 hours compared to their scheduled times. There's no indication of things improving, and the weather is predicted to get even worse on Wednesday.

Though it was merely a brief downpour, it was forceful and accompanied by strong winds. This was enough to affect flights once more. Only a few weeks ago, poor weather conditions forced the cancellation of one in five flights, leaving some travelers stranded, waiting for a replacement flight for days.

At present, Spain's air traffic control authority, Enaire, is advising all passengers to contact their airlines for the latest information on departures. This information can also be found on the website of airport operator, Aena.

For Wednesday, Spain's meteorological agency, Aemet, has issued an orange alert for the entire island, from 8 am to 6 pm. Some areas could see up to 90 liters of rain per square meter, and stormy winds with speeds exceeding 120 km/h could sweep across the island.

Despite the brief respite, the forceful winds from the downpour affecting flights once again. Viewing the current situation, travelers are advised to check their flight status directly with the airlines or on the Aena website.

Read also: