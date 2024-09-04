- Intense Thunderstorms and Torrential Downpours in Hesse

Midweek, Hesse is forecasted to experience damp and awkward weather conditions, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) based in Offenbach. The DWD predicts showers and storms sweeping through the region on Wednesday. They warn of considerable rainfall and strong winds, predominantly in the southwest, early in the day. By evening, the bad weather is expected to shift towards the northeast. During the day, temperatures will fluctuate between 19 and 27 degrees Celsius, while overnight temperatures will stay between 15 and 18 degrees.

On Thursday, there's a chance of occasional showers or storms. Temperatures will peak between 25 and 31 degrees. The night will remain mainly dry with temperatures hovering between 13 and 17 degrees. As we approach the weekend, the weather is predicted to improve significantly.

The damp weather conditions predicted for Hesse midweek include frequent showers and storms, contributing to considerable rainfall. On Thursday, despite the possibility of occasional showers or storms, the night will remain relatively dry.

Read also: