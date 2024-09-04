- Intense rainfall and powerful thunderstorms in the northern region.

The German Meteorological Service (DMS) has predicted potential storms with thunder and heavy downpours for Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein. These storms are anticipated to be intense, accompanied by an escalating cloud cover, potentially leading to hazardous weather conditions. The thermometer will top out at 23 degrees Celsius on the western shore and 29 degrees Celsius near the boundary with Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

As per the DMS, there will be intermittent, sometimes heavy thunderstorms traversing northwards during the night on Wednesday. Temperatures will dip to a range of 16 to 20 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the forecast is dry with temperate highs of 26 degrees Celsius on the islands, and temperatures varying from 28 to 32 degrees Celsius from northwest to southeast.

The DWD has issued warnings for potential thunderstorms and heavy rain, advising residents to be prepared for these DWD-predicted weather conditions. During the forecasted storms, it's crucial to stay indoor and avoid outdoor activities to minimize risks.

