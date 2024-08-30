- Intense heat and stormy weather set to commence the weekend.

Over the weekend kick-off, Berlin and Brandenburg are forecasted for sweltering heat and secluded storms. The German Weather Service (DWD) issues an alert for storms mainly in the northern section, while the Oberspreewald-Lausitz, Spree-Neiße, and Cottbus areas may experience intense heat, reaching up to 32°C.

For today in Niederlausitz, temperatures might soar up to 32°C, accompanied by intermittent showers and storms initially in Brandenburg's northwestern region. These storms will shift towards Berlin and Potsdam by the afternoon. Rainfall will persist throughout the night, but it will gradually decrease from the north starting at dawn. Temperatures will plummet to a chilly 12°C.

As per DWD, the weekend will be dry again. Expect temperatures hovering around 26°C on Saturday and 28°C on Sunday, perfect for swimming across Berlin and Brandenburg. The weather will remain partly cloudy at times.

