Intense feud erupting between Zelensky and American Republicans

In the Ukrainian context, there's apprehension surrounding a potential Donald Trump election triumph and the potential halt to vital weapon deliveries. The already strained relations between Kyiv and US Republicans seem to be reaching a new low, further fueling these apprehensions.

During Volodymyr Zelensky's trip to Washington, tensions between Kyiv and US Republicans are escalating. House Speaker Mike Johnson recently called for the ousting of Ukrainian Ambassador to Washington, Oksana Markarova, causing a stir in Ukraine.

As former Zelensky spokesperson Iuliia Mendel put it on X, "Ukraine has become a grain of sand in the US political storm. Moscow is popping champagne." The tense atmosphere amplifies Ukrainian fears of a Republican candidate Donald Trump victory in the November presidential election. "Without US support, it's impossible to continue our defense," Mendel stated.

Top Republican Mike Johnson asserted that Zelensky's visit, which also included a tour of a munitions factory in Pennsylvania - a pivotal swing state - was "designed to help Democrats and blatant election interference." Johnson accused Ambassador Markarova of intentionally excluding Republicans from the visit, implicating interference in US domestic politics in a letter to Zelensky published on X.

Johnson once withheld the critical $60 billion aid package for Ukraine due to internal party squabbles, bringing Ukrainian troops dangerously close to severe battlefield setbacks.

No Meeting with Zelensky

Johnson will not sit down with Zelensky during his appearance in the Capitol, the epicenter of the US Congress. However, the Ukrainian President is expected to converse with several House members, including Republican chairpersons of various committees. He is also invited to a bipartisan meeting with senators headed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Zelensky recently irked Republicans by criticizing J.D. Vance, Trump's vice-presidential candidate, as "too radical" for suggesting Ukraine should cede some territories to end the war. Zelensky also dismissed Trump's claims that he could swiftly broker a peace deal, stating, "My opinion is that Trump has no clear understanding of how to end the war, even if he thinks he does."

A Trump victory would pose numerous tricky questions for Ukraine. The Republican candidate is skeptical of weapon deliveries and claims he can conclude the war swiftly - which may involve halting deliveries. According to British newspaper "The Times," the "victory blueprint" Zelensky is presenting in the US includes "Trump-proof" Western security guarantees resembling a NATO collective defense pact as a key aspect.

Trump Criticizes Billion-Dollar Aid

Lately, Trump voiced his discontent with the Ukrainian President, saying the US keeps disbursing billions of dollars to a man "who won't seal the deal" to conclude the war. This visit has sparked more debate in Washington than any of Zelensky's past visits since the 2022 Russian invasion commencement in February.

The Ukrainian President's relationship with the Democrats, however, has markedly improved. Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who will also meet with Zelenskyy, alongside incumbent Joe Biden, has pledged to maintain military aid to Ukraine in the event of her victory.

