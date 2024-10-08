Intense downpours swept across the Sahara Desert.

Desert Deluges in Morocco: The southeastern region of Morocco has witnessed rainfall levels it hasn't seen in decades. The Moroccan government reported that rainfall exceeded the annual average by twice in just two days of September. This region is known for its meager rainfall, making it one of the driest areas globally, especially during late summer.

Locations such as Tate and Tagounite, south of Rabat, usually get less than 250 liters of rainfall per square meter annually. Tagounite celebrated around 100 liters per square meter in a single day, transforming the Saharan sands into full-fledged lakes. The sight left residents and tourists of these desert towns in awe.

Houssine Youabeb, a meteorologist from Morocco's General Directorate of Meteorology, explained, "We haven't seen this much rain in such a short period for 30 to 50 years." He referred to this event as an extratropical storm, which could affect the region's weather patterns for months and even years to come. This occurs due to the increased moisture in the air, leading to increased evaporation and more storms.

Morocco has been through six consecutive years of drought. Consequently, farmers had to abandon their fields, and communities had to rely on water rations. The significant rainfall will likely restore the immense underground water resources beneath the desert, essential for human consumption.

September saw reservoirs in the region filling up at unprecedented speeds. NASA satellites revealed that the Iriqui Lake, which had been dry for half a century, was once again brimming with water. Regrettably, the abundance of rainfall also brought struggles. The weather resulted in over 20 fatalities in Morocco and Algeria, and farmers reported crop damage. To alleviate the situation, the government offered financial aid to those affected, including areas that experienced an earthquake last year.

