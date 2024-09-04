- Intense downpours lead to severe flooding and fallen trees

Torrential rain and tempest-like downpours battered portions of Lower Saxony and Bremen. In Bremen, various subway passages and train tunnels for buses became inaccessible, as per reports from the Bremen Streetcar Company. In Oldenburg, roads were submerged, and the local fire department dealt with over 50 emergencies in the region. Trees were uprooted, huge branches snapped, and there were inundations on roads, cellars, and pavements, as per the Kreisfeuerwehr Oldenburg.

The culprit was an unanticipated intense storm that swept over the northern county in the afternoon, as reported by the fire department. A fallen tree blocked the highway on the A29. No casualties were reported. Due to visibility decreasing to a mere 5 meters, traffic on the highway was momentarily halted. In Hude (Oldenburg county), a truck driver needed rescue from his vehicle after a tree landed on it.

The fire department in Oldenburg continued their duties despite the challenges, responding to over 50 emergencies during the storm. Despite the numerous obstacles caused by the storm, including fallen trees and inundations, the local fire department remained vigilant in their firefighting efforts.

