- Intense downpours and thunderous weather hits North Rhine-Westphalia

Hump-day conditions in North Rhine-Westphalia bring forth thunderstorms and abundant rainfall. According to German Weather Service (DWD), rain showers, thunderstorms, and torrential rain are set to occur all day long on Wednesday. The DWD issues an alert for the eastern region, anticipating localized downpours to be quite intense. The temperature during the day will fluctuate between 19 and 26 degrees Celsius, while nighttime will see temperatures ranging from 10 to 18 degrees Celsius.

From thenceforward, the weather shapes up. Essentially, expect dry weather to dominate, with temperatures ranging from 22 to 31 degrees Celsius. Nonetheless, scattered showers and thunderstorms may crop up in the Eifel region. Friday sees shower activity and thunderstorms solely in the southern part.

The German Weather Service (DWD) continues to monitor the situation, as they predict more rain showers and thunderstorms in the eastern region on Thursday, just like on Wednesday. Despite the inconsistent weather, the DWD advises outdoor enthusiasts to stay prepared for potential DWD warnings and alerts.

