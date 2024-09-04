- Intense downpours and thunderous squalls impacting the southwest region.

In Baden-Württemberg, there's still a chance of intense, solitary thunderstorms with hefty rainfall. Initially, these are forecasted for the western region, later spreading across the nation. The German Meteorological Service also predicts the possibility of occasional fresh or strong gusts, reaching speeds of 60 km/h, and hail. The Black Forest will see a high of 20 degrees, while along the Tauber, temperatures will reach 26 degrees.

On Thursday night, temperatures are anticipated to dip between 18 and 13 degrees, with lesser rain and plenty of sunshine until midday. Afterward, the weather service suggests scattered showers and thunderstorms, localized heavy rain, and gusts. Temperatures will range between 19 and 29 degrees.

Repeated rainfall is expected on Friday night, with temperatures ranging from 17 to 12 degrees. During the day, the weather service predicts increasing cloud cover, with occasional, intense thunderstorms and localized showers. Temperatures will range between 20 and 28 degrees.

By Saturday night, the forecast suggests mostly dry conditions with temperatures ranging from 17 to 10 degrees. During the day, meteorological experts predict abundant sunshine. The highest temperatures will be 24 in the mountains and up to 29 degrees along the Upper Rhine.

Despite the mostly sunny conditions on Thursday, scattered showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds are predicted to return later in the day. The weather in Baden-Württemberg throughout the week remains unpredictable, with potential for additional intense thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

Read also: