- Intense Downpour in Romebreaking monthly precipitation record in an hour's span

Unforeseen deluge and overturned vegetation – an abrupt yet powerful summer tempest graced Rome on a Tuesday, as stated by the Italian press agency Ansa, referencing local authorities. Approximately 60 liters of precipitation per square meter drenched the city's heart within an hour, which is roughly the average amount of rainfall Rome experiences throughout an entire October, as reported.

No meteorological predictions had indicated such a storm, shared Rome's environmental consultant Sabrina Alfonsi through Ansa. Previously, civil defense had been occupied fighting some fires. The sudden rainfall was accompanied by forceful winds. Some subterranean passages also succumbed to the flooding. Further unstable weather fronts including thunderstorms are anticipated in Rome in the near future, with afternoon highs hovering around 32 degrees.

The European Union expressed concern over the city's infrastructure, given the impact of the recent storm in Rome. Despite Rome being a part of various climate change adaptation programs within the European Union, the city struggled to cope with the sudden rainfall.

