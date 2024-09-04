- Intense discussion surrounding the consequences of Solinger's stabbing incident

Following the tragic knife attack in Solingen that claimed three lives, the Hamburg Parliament engaged in a passionate debate about how to address the suspected Islamist's actions. There was a universal agreement that this crime deserved severe punishment and consequences. However, there was no unanimity on what these consequences should be. The Senator responsible for Interior Affairs, Andy Grote (SPD), was absent from the session.

AfD: "Citizens live in fear in their own country"

The AfD, instigating the current discussion, repeated its unyielding opposition to migration. In light of events in Solingen and elsewhere, AfD faction leader Dirk Nockemann asserted that death has become an inescapable companion, and then added: "We, the citizens, have essentially become refugees in our own country." Nockemann accused the ruling parties and the CDU of trying to hitch a ride on a moving train. He criticized the Christian Democrats for endorsing Chancellor Angela Merkel's (CDU) refugee policy in 2015 as "cheerleaders."

A strong retort came from Green faction leader Jennifer Jasberg: "Björn Höcke is a neo-Nazi, and the AfD is a recognized right-wing extremist party in Thuringia and Saxony, and Nockemann is now calling for the dissolution of the barrier against them. This should not be forgotten." Clearly, an act like the one in Solingen merits harsh punishment and condemnation, said Jasberg. However: "Considering the implications of devaluing refugees and the ensuing violence, it would be reckless to turn this horrific act into an emotional trigger and openly defy the laws of our constitutional state and the European Union."

Jasberg: Not influenced by divisive debates

She also acknowledged the threat of increasing Islamism, but she equally feared that it would be difficult to combat it "if we let ourselves be governed by these divisive debates." Moreover, Jasberg emphasized: "Anyone who now questions the right to asylum and seeks to deny entry to refugees at the border should demonstrate how they intend to do so without violence."

SPD faction leader Dirk Kienscherf underlined that individuals with diverse cultural and religious backgrounds are an integral part of the diverse community. "However, it is clear that we also support the consistent deportation of individuals lacking residence permits, especially criminals, and the fight against Islamism." This necessitates improved management and stricter immigration controls at both national and EU levels, as well as enhancing internal security.

Thering: "More deliberations are not necessary right now"

CDU faction leader and opposition leader Dennis Thering accused the AfD of exploiting the Solingen incident for election purposes. "I find that repugnant, it's just sad." At the same time, he advocated for a shift in migration policy. This includes strengthening border controls, rejecting asylum seekers at European borders, processing asylum applications outside Europe, and implementing large-scale deportations, even to Afghanistan and Syria. "We don't need more deliberations and committees right now," said Thering. Denmark and Sweden have shown that a shift is feasible.

For the Left parliamentary faction chairperson Cansu Özdemir, right-wing extremists and Islamists are ideological twins, they have a symbiotic relationship. "The neo-Nazi in Germany would likely be the Islamic extremist in Syria." Both are misogynistic and homophobic, and regressive. "They are anti-Semitic and see themselves as victims." They assert control over who lives and who dies, said Özdemir, drawing parallels between the NSU in Germany and Islamic State in Syria. The act in Solingen deserves consequences. But the solution is not mass deportations. "Those who truly aim to combat Islamism must invest in prevention, must ban radical Islamic organizations like 'Muslim Interactive', and cease supplying dictatorships like Turkey and Saudi Arabia with weapons in foreign policy."

The AfD, during the debate, persistent in its opposition to migration, echoed Nockemann's sentiment that citizens live in fear in their own country due to the actions of suspected Islamists. Later, the Left parliamentary faction chairperson Cansu Özdemir pointed out a potential ideological connection between right-wing extremists and Islamists, suggesting that they share similarities in their misogynistic, homophobic, and anti-Semitic views.

