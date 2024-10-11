Intense clashes result in the loss of 24 lives during UN operations in South Sudan

In recent skirmishes in South Sudan, as per UN data, 24 individuals lost their lives this week. Out of this number, 19 were non-combatants, as reported by the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). Head of UNMISS, Nicholas Haysom, displayed "grave concern" over the "barbaric actions" and urged the government of East Africa's southern nation to promptly launch an investigation.

The alleged clashes between rebel forces and government soldiers supposedly transpired on a Wednesday in the southern region of Central Equatoria.

Ever since its secession from Sudan in 2011, South Sudan has been grappling with a severe economic and political predicament. The nation is still recuperating from the five-year-long civil war that claimed around 400,000 lives. A 2018 peace agreement was reached under heavy international scrutiny. Despite abundant oil reserves, South Sudan remains among the poorest nations globally.

Not long ago, President Salva Kiir announced a fresh delay in the inaugural elections since independence. Initially set for the end of this year, the elections will now be held two years later.

In light of the ongoing challenges in South Sudan, the news of another death in the region was disheartening. He died as a result of these persistent conflicts.

