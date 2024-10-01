Intense blast incidents near Beirut – conflict on the border boundary?

After the Israeli military requested civilians living close to Beirut to evacuate their homes, airstrikes ensued. Reports surfaced that Israeli soldiers had ventured near the boundary and encountered strikes from Hezbollah.

On a Monday evening, a reporter documented at least seven large blasts and subsequent tremors in a southern section of Beirut's capital. Black smoke could be observed ascending near the international airport, while television footage depicted gunfire illuminating the sky with an orange hue. Local witnesses also reported explosions within Beirut itself.

The Israeli army previously urged residents from three-quarters of the southern suburbs to abandon their dwellings and seek refuge due to their proximity to Hezbollah-owned facilities. In a YouTube video, army spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated, "The army will act with force against these facilities as they belong to the terrorist Hezbollah group."

The Israeli military continued its attacks on the southern and eastern side of the nation, claiming they were targeting Hezbollah camps in Lebanon. Late Monday night, the Lebanese health ministry disclosed that 93 individuals had perished, and over 172 were injured over a 24-hour period. The ministry does not segregate civilian casualties from Hezbollah militants.

Hezbollah: Border clashes

While this was occurring, Hezbollah reported that their soldiers had engaged with Israeli troops along the southern border. Israeli soldiers were allegedly navigating orchards near the boundary on their side, disclosed the militia Monday evening. Preliminary reports suggested casualties on the Israeli side stemming from these skirmishes. Hezbollah stayed silent on unverified information suggesting some Israeli soldiers had already breached Lebanon's borders.

Al-Manar TV—which is owned by Hezbollah—confirmed that Israeli forces had not yet breached the boundary. "There are no border violations (by Israel)," a station reporter stated. Al-Manar also reported swarms of Israeli military vehicles and aircraft near the border region, as well as drones hovering over the area.

