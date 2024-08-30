Intending to create space at Nvidia for the AI expansion wave?

Seldom have Q4 earnings been craved with such immense curiosity as Nvidia's. The American semiconductor giant witnessed a surge in revenue and earnings in the previous quarter - yet, numerous shareholders expressed discontentment. It seems the bar for Silicon Valley titan was set excessively high. So what's the implication for AI sector? Could the progress in Artificial Intelligence not be as impressive as projected? And what's the remaining capacity of Nvidia's microchips?

Despite the increase in Nvidia's Q3 earnings, share prices have shown signs of instability due to heightened investor expectations. Investors are closely watching the share prices to gauge the company's performance in Q4.

Read also: