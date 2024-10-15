Intelligence Sources Indicate: Israel Opting Against Striking Iran's Nuclear and Petroleum Infrastructure

In a conversation with Biden, Netanyahu allegedly promised that in the impending revenge strike against Iran, solely military installations would be targeted. Israel has also allegedly communicated to the USA its desire to wrap up its military venture in Lebanon. The Washington Post, citing two individuals privy to the matter, claims that Netanyahu told Biden that Israel intends to direct its retaliation towards Iran's military infrastructure, rather than nuclear and oil facilities. The Wall Street Journal also reported, based on unnamed US officials, that Netanyahu made this pledge to Biden during a phone call last week. This was also a topic in recent discussions between US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Israeli counterpart Joav Gallant. The plan was said to have brought comfort in Washington. Biden had previously voiced opposition to strikes on Iranian nuclear or oil facilities.

Two weeks ago, Iran's Revolutionary Guard launched around 200 ballistic missiles at Israel. Israel then declared retaliation.

An Israeli strike on Iran is predicted to happen prior to the US elections on November 5, according to a person in the know who spoke to the Washington Post. If Israel remains silent, it might be interpreted as a display of vulnerability by Iran.

Biden has made it clear that he wouldn't back an Israeli assault on Iran's nuclear facilities. Experts suggest that an attack on oil facilities could increase energy prices, while an attack on nuclear facilities could heighten the conflict and potentially involve the US. Netanyahu's plan to strike only military targets apparently eased concerns in Washington.

However, influential Israeli politicians persistently advocate for an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. "Israel should not let this exclusive chance to wipe out Iran's nuclear program slip by," former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wrote on the X platform earlier this month. "If we don't act now, I don't see it happening anytime soon."

Moreover, Israel has reportedly informed the USA that it intends to conclude its operations in Lebanon within the following weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter cited by the newspaper.

