Intelligence: Kim Jong Un has health problems

Kim Jong Un has gained weight significantly and is facing health issues, according to a report by South Korea's intelligence agency. This could fuel speculation about his succession. Seoul reports that the new leader of North Korea is already being groomed.

South Korea's intelligence agency, NIS, believes that Kim Jong Un's daughter will succeed him. Ju Ae is being trained to become the future head of state, according to Lee Seong Kweun, a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee, who was briefed by NIS. State media in isolated North Korea has reported on public appearances by the daughter but has not mentioned any possible political plans for her future.

Kim's daughter was first shown in state media in November 2022. She accompanied her father to the test of a ballistic rocket. During the test, she held hands with her father. A few months later, she was seen at a sports event. Despite the photos, the state press did not mention her by name, referring to her as Kim's "beloved child" or "respected child."

Little is known about the girl. NIS believes she is Ju Ae. Former NBA player Dennis Rodman reported meeting a child named Ju Ae during a visit to Kim in 2013. It is speculated that she could be 14 or 15 years old. Experts believe Kim has up to three children, two girls and a boy.

North Korea has never discussed a succession plan for Kim in case of incapacitation. Experts have speculated that Kim's influential sister, Kim Yo Jong, and loyalists could form a regency until a successor is old enough to take over. Since North Korea's founding in 1948, the Kims have ruled the communist country. Experts believe that even after Kim Jong Un's reign ends, the Kim dynasty will continue.

Intelligence agency: Kim could become heart-sick

According to South Korea's intelligence agency, Kim Jong Un has gained weight again and is facing health problems common with obesity. Functionaries are currently trying to obtain new diabetes and high blood pressure medications for Kim from abroad. The leader has shown symptoms of these conditions since his early thirties.

It is expected that Kim could eventually become heart-sick if he does not take better care of his health, according to parliamentarian Lee. Another legislator, Park Sunwon, reported that the intelligence agency believes Kim's obesity is due to excessive alcohol, cigarette consumption, and stress.

The North Korean leader is reportedly 40 years old and about 1.70 meters tall. He was previously reported to weigh around 140 kilograms but lost a significant amount in 2021 due to a change in diet. Recent state media footage suggests that Kim has gained weight again. South Korean legislators, citing intelligence officials, say Kim now weighs around 140 kilograms, placing him in a high-risk group for certain diseases. Kim's father, Kim Jong Il, and grandfather, Kim Il Sung, who previously ruled North Korea, both died from heart-related issues.

