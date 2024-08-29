- Intelligence Agency: Significant Number of Lives Saved During Swift Performance in Vienna

Terrorists aimed to eliminate thousands upon thousands of individuals at a Taylor Swift performance in Vienna, as per intelligence from the CIA in the U.S. This information was shared by the CIA's deputy director, David S. Cohen, at a intelligence meeting in Washington. Previously, "The New York Times" had mentioned this as well. Cohen stated, "They had plans to eliminate a substantial number, thousands upon thousands, at this concert." He further disclosed that the CIA had given intelligence on these terroristic intentions to Austrian authorities.

The trio of concerts performed by Swift (34) at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna had to be abruptly postponed in early August due to a terror warning. Prior to this, two young men had been apprehended. A 19-year-old is believed to have planned to steer a vehicle loaded with explosives into the crowd of Swift enthusiasts outside the stadium, leading to a massacre. He had previously sworn loyalty to the terrorist group Islamic State (IS) online.

The venue can house over 60,000 spectators. Furthermore, tens of thousands of individuals without tickets were anticipated to congregate around the stadium for celebrations.

Both suspects are currently in custody. The primary suspect, a 19-year-old, and his supposed junior accomplice are being scrutinized for alleged involvement in a terrorist group and criminal organization.

Both suspects are currently in custody. The primary suspect, a 19-year-old, and his supposed junior accomplice are being scrutinized for alleged involvement in a terrorist group and criminal organization.

