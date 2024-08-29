intelligence agency allegedly discusses potential mass violence at Swift events

In Vienna, it was predicted that numerous casualties would occur at Taylor Swift's trio of concerts, as per the deputy director of the CIA, David S. Cohen. This information was shared at an intelligence gathering in the United States. Cohen disclosed that the intention was to slaughter a significant number of individuals, estimated to be tens of thousands, at the concert. He also confirmed that the CIA was the source of intelligence tips shared with Austrian authorities regarding the terroristic plans.

Following the terror threat, Swift's concerts at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna were abruptly cancelled in early August. Two young men were arrested, with one of them, a 19-year-old, allegedly planning to detonate explosives and use a vehicle to plow through the crowd of Swift's fans, resulting in a catastrophic bloodbath. This Austrian with North Macedonian roots reportedly swore allegiance to the extremist group Islamic State (IS) online and according to authorities, made a full confession following his apprehension.

"Unsettling sense of dread"

During each concert, approximately 60,000 people would have filled the Ernst Happel Stadium, along with tens of thousands more outside waiting for additional celebrations.

The prime suspect, along with his suspected accomplice, are currently in detention. Investigations are still ongoing against the main suspect and his younger ally, for charges of membership in a terrorist organization and a criminal organization.

Taylor Swift finally addressed the sudden cancellation of her concerts in Vienna last week. She announced that the events had instilled within her a "new feeling of terror" and stirred up "sense of remorse," expressing her disappointment on Instagram by describing the cancellation as "devastating."

