Intel Introduces AI Processors for Desktop Computers in Competitive Marketplace

Amidst an economic downturn, Intel unveils AI-focused processors, named "Core Ultra," with the codename "Lunar Lake." According to Jim Johnson, the consumer chief, these processors deliver more processing power than competitors while consuming less energy, as he announced at a product launch on Tuesday, prior to the IFA in Berlin.

Facing a $1 billion dollar reduction in operations due to plummeting sales, Intel is banking heavily on this new chip lineup. The company has received orders for these processors from 80 distinct device manufacturers, Intel confirmed. "This shows that our clients believe in the chip's potential for AI-powered computers across the board." Intel aims to equip 100 million AI computers worldwide with these processors by 2025.

Up until now, Intel has failed to keep pace with the AI trend and hasn't provided competitive products in the high-performance server processor market, where Nvidia, for instance, commands an 80% share. Intel intends to challenge this dominance with the upcoming generation of its AI processor, "Gaudi," among other innovations.

Intel refused to comment on potential closure plans for its Magdeburg plant due to the cost reduction plan. "We're still investing in business-critical areas to ensure we're set for long-term growth." Saxony-Anhalt's Ministry of Economy is optimistic about the project's implementation. "As a state, we've done everything to support this site. Intel has informed us that they plan to continue operating here."

