Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewssponsoringmagdeburgsaxony-anhaltgermany1. fc magdeburgsoccersc magdeburgintelusa

Intel cooperates with Magdeburg Bundesliga club

The chip manufacturer Intel's plant is due to open in Magdeburg in 2027 and will be the largest company settlement in the east. Two of the city's major clubs are delighted to have a new sponsor.

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
The Intel logo at the IFA electronics trade fair. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The Intel logo at the IFA electronics trade fair. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Sponsoring - Intel cooperates with Magdeburg Bundesliga club

The US chip manufacturer Intel is joining SC Magdeburg and 1. FC Magdeburg as a sponsor. The company announced on Tuesday that it will provide technological support, among other things. Neither Intel nor one of the two clubs wanted to give specific figures on the amount of the investment.

Among other things, the club's history is to be brought to life at SCM's home ground. Intel is joining as a premium partner, and no established structures will be displaced, said Managing Director Marc-Henrik Schmedt. For SCM, this means a broadening of the economic basis. Premium sponsors are on the second level below the main sponsors at the club.

Second-division soccer club FCM sees the partnership as a "milestone", as commercial director Alexander Wahler said. For example, drones and video analysis will be used to improve training management and scouting.

Intel plans to produce the latest generation of chips in Magdeburg from 2027. Two semiconductor plants are to be built in an initial expansion phase, which could create several thousand jobs. As part of the relocation, the company is also providing around 1.2 million euros for universities in Saxony-Anhalt by the end of the year.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public