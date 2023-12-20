Intel cooperates with Magdeburg Bundesliga club

The US chip manufacturer Intel is joining SC Magdeburg and 1. FC Magdeburg as a sponsor. The company announced on Tuesday that it will provide technological support, among other things. Neither Intel nor one of the two clubs wanted to give specific figures on the amount of the investment.

Among other things, the club's history is to be brought to life at SCM's home ground. Intel is joining as a premium partner, and no established structures will be displaced, said Managing Director Marc-Henrik Schmedt. For SCM, this means a broadening of the economic basis. Premium sponsors are on the second level below the main sponsors at the club.

Second-division soccer club FCM sees the partnership as a "milestone", as commercial director Alexander Wahler said. For example, drones and video analysis will be used to improve training management and scouting.

Intel plans to produce the latest generation of chips in Magdeburg from 2027. Two semiconductor plants are to be built in an initial expansion phase, which could create several thousand jobs. As part of the relocation, the company is also providing around 1.2 million euros for universities in Saxony-Anhalt by the end of the year.

Source: www.stern.de