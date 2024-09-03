- Intel aims at safeguarding the forthcoming dominance of the PC market through innovative hardware.

Microprocessor giant Intel is planning to recoup its lost ground in the PC sector with its latest chip generation. The newly dubbed Core Ultra 200V processor system, formerly known as Lunar Lake, is touted to be more potent and economical than competitor chips from Qualcomm and AMD, as per Intel's announcement at the IFA tech event in Berlin. Intel also boasts that these processors will be universally compatible with any Windows PC software due to their X86 architecture.

The first consumer PCs equipped with this new chip are scheduled to hit the market on September 24 and are now up for pre-order. Business computers are expected to follow suit in early 2023.

Tech titan under strain

Intel has been grappling with escalating challenges in the PC realm. Apple transitioned its Macs from Intel processors to self-designed chipsets based on architecture from British semiconductor designer Arm, resulting in extended battery life and enhanced performance. Moreover, Microsoft's new Copilot+PC computer category initially showcased chips solely from Qualcomm, Intel's rival, because Lunar Lake was not yet ready for release. Qualcomm, which relies on Arm architectures, has long been aiming to challenge Intel's dominance in Windows computers.

Compatibility as a marketing draw

Intel is now counteracting with Lunar Lake chips, asserting they provide superior gaming performance compared to Qualcomm's. In a subtle dig at Qualcomm, Intel pointed out that 23 PC games failed to function with Qualcomm chips. Due to different architectures, Windows software for Arm computers either requires a complete overhaul or operation via translation software.

Meanwhile, new AI functionalities for Copilot+PC for buyers of new Intel-chip computers will be made available through Windows OS updates in November.

Lunar Lake could prove pivotal in Intel's future. The company recently announced a restructuring plan, including layoffs of approximately 15,000 employees and ongoing financial losses. According to media reports, even more drastic measures, such as abandoning factory projects, are being contemplated. Intel plans to develop a $30 billion factory in Magdeburg, among other initiatives.



