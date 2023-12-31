Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsnorth rhine-westphaliaturn of the yearcriminality

Insults and firecrackers thrown at police officers

Police officers in Dülmen have been massively insulted and pelted with a firecracker while on duty. However, the firecracker missed the officers and no one was injured, the Coesfeld police announced on Sunday. Five suspects fled after the incident on Friday evening, but at least one person is...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Dülmen - Insults and firecrackers thrown at police officers

Police officers in Dülmen have been massively insulted and pelted with a firecracker while on duty. However, the firecracker missed the officers and no one was injured, the Coesfeld police announced on Sunday. Five suspects fled after the incident on Friday evening, but at least one person is known to the police, according to the statement on Sunday.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A fire engine with flashing blue lights on the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bank building burns after ATMs are blown up

After an ATM was blown up in Bundenthal (Südwestpfalz district), the branch of a savings bank is in flames on Sunday. Criminals had blown up the machine in the morning and then fled in a car, presumably towards France, the police said. After the detonation, the detached house caught fire. The...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public

Latest