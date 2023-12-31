Dülmen - Insults and firecrackers thrown at police officers

Police officers in Dülmen have been massively insulted and pelted with a firecracker while on duty. However, the firecracker missed the officers and no one was injured, the Coesfeld police announced on Sunday. Five suspects fled after the incident on Friday evening, but at least one person is known to the police, according to the statement on Sunday.

