Inspector General warns of Russian attack from 2029

Defence Minister Pistorius wanted approximately six billion Euros more for the Bundeswehr. He is expected to receive an additional 1.2 billion Euros. In light of Russia's massive military build-up efforts, the highest-ranking soldier in the military is demanding significantly more money for the coming years.

Following the rejection of coalition leaders for a significant increase in the defence budget in 2025, General Inspector Carsten Breuer is demanding guarantees for a substantial increase in the coming years. "Given the threat situation, we need a sustained response," Breuer told the "Süddeutsche Zeitung". The 100-billion-euro special fund will be legally bound by the end of the year. With the acquisition of new weapons systems, operating costs have also risen. "What good is new equipment if the soldiers cannot operate it?"

The coalition leaders - Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economics Minister Robert Habeck, and Finance Minister Christian Lindner - agreed on key points for the federal budget 2025 last week. Accordingly, the defence budget is expected to grow by approximately 1.2 billion Euros next year - and significantly less than the social democratic minister Boris Pistorius demanded, who wanted more than 6 billion Euros in additional funding.

There is significant criticism of the decision. For example, the Bundeswehr Association is demanding significant improvements. It refers to the new military threat situation in Europe and Germany's responsibility in the world. Scholz, however, holds that the defence budget proposal provides the Bundeswehr with more money than in the past. On Friday, he announced that, starting in 2028, when the 100-billion-euro special fund has been completely exhausted, the regular defence budget will amount to 80 billion Euros.

Even Pistorius expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I applied for. That's frustrating for me because I cannot start certain things as quickly as the Zeitgeist and threat situation require," he said in his first public statement since the budget compromise in Alaska, where he visited the Arctic Defender 2024 exercise. "We will see what further developments there are in the next weeks and months. I have to adapt and make the best of it."

Warning of Russian attack on NATO countries

Breuer emphasized the importance of clear commitments just before the NATO summit in Washington: "A reliable, increasing defence budget is necessary to train, exercise, and have planning security for necessary investments."

The General Inspector warned that Russia could turn against NATO countries around 2029. Therefore, deterrence is crucial. "Russia is currently building up potential that far exceeds what it needed for the attack war in Ukraine. The Russian armed forces plan an increase to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more soldiers than in the entire EU."

Additionally, Russia produces between 1000 and 1500 tanks annually. "If they took the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they would only have about half as many tanks in their inventory as Russia now produces every year. We must be prepared."

