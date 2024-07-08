Inspector General considers Russian NATO attack possible from 2029

Defense Minister Pistorius wanted approximately six billion Euros more for the Bundeswehr. He is expected to receive an additional 1.2 billion Euros. In light of massive Russian arms build-up efforts, the highest-ranking soldier in the military is calling for significant funding increases in the coming years.

Following the rejection of coalition leaders for a substantial increase in the defense budget in 2025, General Inspector Carsten Breuer is demanding guarantees for a substantial increase in the future. "Given the threat situation, we need stability," Breuer told the "Süddeutsche Zeitung." The 100-billion-euro special fund is expected to be fully committed by the end of the year. With the acquisition of new weapons systems, operating costs have also risen. "What good is new equipment if the soldiers cannot operate it?"

The coalition leaders - Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economic Minister Robert Habeck, and Finance Minister Christian Lindner - agreed on key points for the federal budget 2025 last week. According to this, the defense budget is expected to grow by only about 1.2 billion Euros in the next year - and significantly less than the social democratic minister Boris Pistorius demanded, who wanted more than 6 billion Euros in additional funding.

There is significant criticism regarding this decision. For instance, the Bundeswehr Association is demanding significant improvements. It refers to the new military threat situation in Europe and Germany's responsibility in the world. Scholz, however, holds that the defense budget proposal provides the Bundeswehr with more money than in the past. On Friday, he announced that, starting in 2028, when the 100-billion-euro special fund has been fully expended, the regular defense budget will amount to 80 billion Euros.

Breuer emphasizes the importance of clear commitments

Breuer emphasized the significance of reliable and increasing defense budgets just before the NATO Summit in Washington: "A dependable, rising defense budget is necessary to train, exercise, and to have planning certainty for necessary investments."

The General Inspector warned that Russia could turn against NATO countries around 2029. Therefore, deterrence is crucial. "Russia is currently building up potential that far exceeds what it needed for the attack war in Ukraine. The Russian armed forces plan an increase to 1.5 million soldiers, which is more than the total number of soldiers in the five largest NATO armies in Europe combined. We must be prepared."

Additionally, Russia produces between 1000 and 1500 tanks annually. "If they took the five largest NATO armies in Europe, they would only have roughly half the number of tanks that Russia now produces annually. We must be prepared."

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who previously advocated for approximately six billion Euros more for the Bundeswehr, is predicted to receive an additional 1.2 billion Euros. General Inspector Carsten Breuer, following the rejection of a substantial increase in the defense budget in 2025, is insisting on guarantees for future substantial funding increases. During the NATO Summit in Washington, General Inspector Breuer underscored the importance of a dependable, rising defense budget, citing Russia's potential threat to NATO countries around 2029. In light of Russia's massive arms build-up efforts and its production of between 1000 and 1500 tanks annually, the German Armed Forces Ministry of Defense is stressing the necessity of deterrence and preparation.

Read also: