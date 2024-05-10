Insights from Day 14 of the Hush Money Trial Involving Donald Trump

Stormy Daniels, a porn actress, defended her account of her alleged affair with Donald Trump on the fourteenth day of his trial. She faced questions from Trump's lawyers about inconsistencies in her story during cross examination. Daniels insisted that her story was true and not fabricated.

Trump's legal team tried to discredit Daniels by citing contradictions in interviews she has given related to the details of their dinner arrangement, whether they had dinner, and her feeling of being threatened during the encounter. The defense also insinuated that Daniels created fake stories about sex through her work in the adult film industry. However, Daniels maintained that her story was real and not fictional.

The trial also witnessed a witness who used to work in the White House, Madeleine Westerhout, who testified about the operations in the West Wing and broke down in tears about the loss of her job and her book that had a positive perspective of Trump. At the end of the proceedings, Trump's attorneys argued for a mistrial and to remove Trump from the gag order, but Judge Juan Merchan denied both motions.

Here is the summary from the fourteenth day of the Trump hush money trial:

More controversial testimony from Stormy Daniels

Daniels returned to the witness stand for a second day of cross examination, where she defiantly responded to the questions from Trump's lawyers and asserted that her story about her interaction with Trump was genuine. Although Trump denies the affair, he was confronted with inconsistencies in interviews Daniels had given.

Trump's attorney raised the issue of Daniels' change in her story about how their dinner was arranged and concurred on whether they had dinner. He also questioned her feelings during the encounter, asking, "Why was seeing an older man in his underwear upsetting enough to make you light-headed and faint?"

"Absolutely," Daniels replied, "if I had unexpectedly seen an older man in his underwear, I'd react the same way."

Necheles persisted by asking about her previous interview, in which she claimed that Trump said, "Come here," and started kissing on the bed. Daniels confirmed that Trump indeed said, "Come here."

"You made it all up, right?" Necheles pushed back.

"No," Daniels rebuked.

Tussle over Daniels' financial situation

Trump's attorney and the prosecution battled it out over Daniels' financial status. The defense claimed that Daniels was profiting from claiming she had sex with Trump, pointing to her tweet about earning $1 million and her post-indictment promotion of her online store.

"You're celebrating the indictment by selling things from your store," Necheles said.

"That's not unlike Mr. Trump," Daniels fired back.

Furthermore, Trump's attorney questioned Daniels on her "Make America Horny Again" strip club tour in 2018, showing promotional posters, and her payment from NBC for the rights to her book. During redirection, the prosecution had Daniels discuss the negative impact her public exposure had on her life, such as having to move her daughter and pay for security.

"Has your public sharing of the truth of your experiences with Mr. Trump been overall positive or negative?"

"Negative," Daniels concluded.

Insights on the workings of Trump's West Wing

Former White House aide Madeleine Westerhout spoke about the inner workings of Trump's West Wing, where she worked for over two years near the Oval Office.

Westerhout revealed that she received a list of people Trump was in touch with from Trump Organization assistant Rhona Graff. This list included media personalities like Joe Scarborough, journalists like Jeanine Pirro (who was present in the courthouse), and sports icons Serena Williams and Tom Brady.

Sitting at a desk with a direct view of the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, Westerhout examined Trump's work habits and shared his preferences for sharpies, printouts of documents, and his desire to speak with people in person or on the phone. She couldn't provide an exact number of how many people Trump communicated with daily, but Westerhout said, "A lot." Trump, she reported, started his calls as early as 6 am and sometimes spoke after she had retired to bed.

The prosecution inquired about the checks she would receive from the Trump Organization in New York, which she documented sending to Trump to sign. Westerhout's checks were then returned to New York.

Westerhout didn't have firsthand knowledge of the checks Trump signed to his ex-fixer Michael Cohen, as mentioned in the indictment of falsifying business records. However, her testimony added another witness to the prosecution's narrative of Trump's involvement in signing those checks in 2017.

During her deposition in 2019, Westerhout admitted leaving the White House due to saying things she shouldn't have and felt remorseful about her "youthful indiscretion." She ended up crying as she explained, "I've grown a lot since then."

In the defense's cross-examination, Necheles inquired about her book, "Off the Record," that she published after leaving the White House. Westerhout shared her reasoning behind publishing it, believing it was important for the public to know the true Trump.

"He forgave you, right?” Necheles asked. "Yes, he did." She also shared her positive experiences with working for Trump, saying, "he was a really good boss."

Furthermore, Westerhout presented a different picture of Trump than Daniels' account, testifying that he was very close to his wife Melania and family. Westerhout even described Melania Trump texting her, "Madeline, it's past dinner time. When is my husband coming home?" Trump smiled while she shared this anecdote.

This story is still developing and will be updated in the future

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com