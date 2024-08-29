- Inside realm, inner emptiness: Felix Jaehn's battle for psychological well-being

"A lot of supporters were taken aback by the news: 'I'm sorry to disappoint, but I'm temporarily halting all performances without a definite timeline,' Felix Jaehn shared on Instagram. 'I'm currently feeling too fragile to perform,' Jaehn admitted. This statement was unexpected as the celebrated artist had earlier spoken about mental health struggles and reassured fans that they were feeling better.

In a summer interview, Jaehn expressed confidence and a sense of self-discovery. 'I'm much more assured. I feel more deeply rooted and have a clearer understanding of who I am and what I want,' they shared. Just four months ago, Jaehn publicly identified as non-binary. 'I'm using the name Fee at the moment as I've stepped into the non-binary community and would like a gender-neutral name,' they disclosed on the show "Sweet and Spicy." They also mentioned that they would continue producing music under the name Felix Jaehn.

Felix Jaehn wrestled with anxiety attacks from the start of their career. 'That would be too complex to alter. But when you address me, please use Fee,' they suggested. Jaehn also expressed preference for using the non-binary pronouns 'dey/den' in German, similar to English 'they/them.'

It's uncertain if the recent revelation about their identity has intensified the mental health issues. In 2020, Jaehn talked about enduring homophobic remarks. 'I've encountered verbal abuse numerous times due to my queer identity. Regrettably, it happened quite recently as well,' they shared. In 2018, Felix Jaehn openly declared as bisexual for the first time.

In 2019, Felix Jaehn highlighted the significance of mental health on the Markus Lanz talk show. 'A frequently underestimated aspect is our mind, our thoughts. I truly believe that our mental well-being is directly connected to our physical health,' they stated. The musical prodigy had to learn this lesson the hard way. After becoming a global sensation at 20 with the number one hit 'Cheerleader,' Jaehn remixed, they weren't prepared to handle the sudden fame.

'Unfortunately, I couldn't manage when it occurred abruptly,' Jaehn revealed later about the success. The tour took them around the world, but troubles soon followed. 'The pressure was first noticed through headaches and back pain. Then panic attacks entered the picture. I only stepped out to fulfill obligations. I wouldn't even visit the supermarket as I was afraid to leave home,' they explained in the 2021 Stern interview. The isolation on tour exacerbated their mental health issues.

Meditation, sometimes for up to three hours a day, helped Jaehn cope. They also engaged in sports, cold showers, and occasionally kept their phone on airplane mode. At one point, they even sought solace in a monastery.

Now, it appears Jaehn has sought professional help. 'I didn't even realize the severity of my pain until I finally sought expert assistance,' they shared on Instagram regarding the concert cancellations. However, there's a glimmer of hope for all fans: Despite the absence from performances, new music is still expected to release. Felix Jaehn announced this on Instagram and thanked the supporters for their backing."

