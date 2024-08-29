- Inselsberg's tourism expansion is being pursued further.

The Inselsberg is geared up to attract more tourists on the Rennsteig. Secretary of State for Economics Carsten Feller (SPD) approved two financial decisions altogether worth €777,900 for the Gotha district and Bad Tabarz municipality.

These funds will be utilized to clear approximately 6,000 square meters on the northeastern side of the Inselsberg and pull down a building situated there. The location will be revamped to its original natural form and made open for tourists. Moreover, the existing hiking and cycling trails heading to the mountain plateau, as well as the access road, will undergo a makeover.

Standing tall at 916 meters, Inselsberg is the fourth highest summit in the Free State and a notable feature of the Thuringian Forest. With its potential to become a significant tourist draw in Thuringia, Feller emphasized the aim to transform Inselsberg into a leading tourist spot in the Thuringian Forest.

The 5.8-hectare mountain plateau will be improved to invite private investments in food and hospitality. Additionally, year-round sports and tourism opportunities will be developed, incorporating scenic viewpoints, activities zones, play areas, and parking spots. The primary hiking trails and mountain biking routes will also be signposted.

