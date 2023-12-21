Skip to content
Insane profit margin: Lufthansa seats fetch 200 times the purchase price

For just 2 euros, seller Karsten Schuch bought two rows of seats from a Lufthansa plane. On "Bares für Rares", he received a multiple of the purchase price.

Jan Čížek and Esther Ollick take a close look at the Lufthansa seats up for sale on "Bares für Rares".aussiedlerbote.de

"Bares for Rares" - Insane profit margin: Lufthansa seats fetch 200 times the purchase price

"Ten years is enough," said Karsten Schuch's partner. And so the 50-year-old office worker from Oberding in Bavaria packed his two Lufthansa double seats into the car and drove them to"Bares für Rares". Schuch bought the bulky parts for a ridiculous amount during his time at Munich Airport. The planes were redecorated by Lufthansa at the time and the old interior was sold to the employees. Karsten Schuch used the double rows as benches in the corridor.

They were manufactured in the year 2000, explains Detlev Kümmel. The upholstery is genuine leather and the seats are still in very good condition. Schuch would like 300 euros per row of seats, i.e. 600 euros in total. The expert does not entirely disagree: He thinks a range of 400 to 600 euros is realistic. "And the life jackets are on top," adds presenter Horst Lichter.

"Bares für Rares": The seller initially keeps a low profile

Jan Čížek opens the auction with 200 euros. Wolfgang Pauritsch and Esther Ollick also bid. When the dealers want to know how much money Schuch paid for the seats, the seller remains silent. "I'll tell you at the end," he hints with a mischievous smile. Čížek then offers 350 euros. But Schuch doesn't want to sell for that yet. He asks for 400 euros - and gets it.

Before the money is handed over, the 50-year-old reveals the secret of his purchase price: he paid one euro per row of seats. In total, he paid two euros and received 200 times as much. Karsten Schuch admits afterwards that he had to smile a little at the high profit margin. But, as we all know, it's precisely these stories that make "Bares für Rares" so appealing.

Watch the video: "Bares for Rares": Exciting and curious facts about the junk show on ZDF.

Source: www.stern.de

