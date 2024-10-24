Inquisition: Does the Golden October persist into November?

Weather Takes a Turn for the Worse in Italy: What's the Current Situation for Holiday Regions?

Björn Alexander: In central and northern Italy, Corsica, and Sardinia, there are now local heavy rain showers and thunderstorms. This situation will escalate over the weekend due to a new low pressure system over the western Mediterranean.

How much rain should we anticipate?

There's a high chance of substantial rainfall, particularly in Piedmont and Liguria, as well as around the Gulf of Genoa, with estimates ranging from 100 to 200 liters per square meter. Certain weather models even suggest considerably larger amounts, up to 500 liters per square meter, particularly in mountainous regions.

What are the potential hazards?

In the most extreme scenarios, there's a risk of flooding, flash floods, landslides, and mudslides. As a result, there's once again a threat to public safety, and the ongoing weather forecasts and warnings should be taken into account for any outdoor activities.

Can we expect extreme weather in the south?

We can anticipate tranquil autumn weather, with the current high "Xelat" moving eastwards and inviting a peripheral storm system to the British Isles.

How stormy will it be?

Fortunately, not for us. Only a few clouds will originate from the low pressure system. Meanwhile, it will be stormy over the British Isles, with storm-force winds and waves reaching several meters in height.

What's on the horizon for us on Friday and the weekend?

On Friday, we can expect more clouds in the west, and also in the east over the weekend, bringing occasional rain here and there. However, there's not much to be concerned about. Otherwise, it will be mainly sunny, with temperatures ranging from 14 to 21 degrees Celsius, with the highest values in the Lower Rhine region, the Ruhr area, and with föhn winds at the Alps.

And what's next week's forecast?

Another high pressure system is making its way, which could last well into next week, bringing calm, partly golden autumn weather that could extend into November.

What can we expect in detail?

On Monday, following a foggy start, the weather will gradually improve and become mostly dry. Although high cloud fields will still pass through. Temperatures will range from 13 to 18 degrees Celsius. Tuesday will bring a similar weather pattern, with fog in the morning and sunshine later in the day. Only in the south will there be persistent fog in the valleys and lowlands. At the coast, there may be a few rain showers accompanied by denser clouds. These will clear up by Wednesday, leaving mostly sunny and dry weather with temperatures ranging from 12 to 17 degrees Celsius.

Given the current weather situation, it's essential to monitor the heavy rain showers and thunderstorms that are expected to increase over the weekend in central and northern Italy, Corsica, and Sardinia. Due to the substantial rainfall forecasted, there's a potential risk of flooding, flash floods, landslides, and mudslides.

