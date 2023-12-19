"Farmer seeks wife": The big reunion - Inka Bause puts farmers through the wringer

Three months after the farm weeks, the 19th season of"Bauer sucht Frau" (Tuesday, 20:15 on RTL, also on RTL+) has a big reunion. Over mulled wine, the successful and unsuccessful farmers exchange ideas and are put through the wringer by Inka Bause (55).

Hans (65) and Elke (62) come together for the reunion and are the first couple to audition for Inka Bause. From "love at first sight" (Hans at the barn party) to today: the two can hardly believe their luck. When they watch the best scenes of their farm week, Elke is in tears. She feels as close to Hans as she does to her twin sister.

Long-distance relationship has "destroyed Daniel from the inside"

Tears of emotion also flow when Daniel (26) and Valentina (21) review their farm week with Inka Bause. But unlike Hans and Elke, it was "not enough for a relationship ", as Daniel admits. He realized that a long-distance relationship was "destroying him from the inside". But the Tyrolean doesn't want to move in with the Bavarian just yet because of her studies. Are they both still too young to overcome these obstacles?

In the case of senior Dietrich-Max-Helmut (70), it seems to work. His Marion (61) wants to move in with him and turn his bachelor's den into a living room. A happy ending for a couple that almost didn't exist. At the barn party, the horse owner still preferred Marion to Susanne (61) - because of her greater "horse expertise", as DMH now admits. But Susanne broke off the farm week because she felt too lonely on the farm in Brandenburg. Fortunately for Marion.

"Arsch hat Kirmes": Inka Bause gives Siegfried an enema

For Siegfried (61), the farm week with two women was initially a "war", as the farmer flippantly tells his colleagues over mulled wine. In the end, he opted for Simone (55). But she still doesn't know where she stands today. At the big reunion, she hopes for clarity - after all, the man can't get out of Inka Bause's hair, as has apparently been the case so often.

The presenter then puts Siegfried through the wringer. If he had made out with her and then just fooled around, then "his ass would have been a mess", says Bause. Siegfried has given Simone false hope, she accuses the farmer. It is now too late for him to realize that he "didn't get the spark". The height of insensitivity: while Simone is still sitting next to him, Siegfried calls on women nearby to get in touch with him, much to Inka Bause's horror. A long-distance relationship is nothing for the bull breeder either.

Radio silence for three promising couples

After the farm week, several couples quickly fell silent. Hannes (24) and Jenny (22) greeted each other frostily. He had told her on the phone "that it might not be enough" with them. When they meet again, the two retreat to a table, but here, too, they don't get anywhere. Hannes fears that they "won't get along as a couple in the long term".

Stephan (31) and Laura (26) see each other again for the first time since the farm week. They greet each other politely with a handshake. The "contact was slow" between them, they tell Inka Bause. There had been an argument on the phone, with insults coming from his side. Stephan thinks Laura is too "jealous". For her, it's no wonder that he contacted other women in the season after their week together. Inka Bause is once again stunned.

Patrick (27) and Sarina (24) don't even make eye contact; she demonstratively moves to another table. They only talk to each other about Inka Bause. Patrick accuses Sarina of wanting to "restrict" him and "terrorizing" him with her jealousy. She denies the accusations.

Christoph (28) and Lisa (29) had agreed at the end of their court week that they wanted to stay on buddy-buddy terms for the time being. Nevertheless, they seem suspiciously harmonious. In fact, a relationship is not out of the question, even if Hans does notice a bigger sparkle in Christoph's eyes. "Fridge" Lisa (quote from Christoph) just needs longer, according to the tenor of the group.

No man could stand up to the farmers' wives

The situation is very similar for the two farmers' wives in the season. Both Carolin (27) and Stefanie (41) had two men as guests. For Carolin it was first Lucas (26) and then Marcel (25), for Stefanie it was Timo (37) and Phillip (37) together before she decided on the latter.

But in the end, no man was able to land the farmer's wife. The reasons are similar for both. The farm boys were unable to "counter them" or "stand up to them". Inka Bause appeals to Carolin to take off her "protective shield" in future and get involved in a relationship. Stefanie is allowed to make another appeal.

But the reunion show ends with a happy couple. For André (33) and Julia (29) it's true love, for "Bauer sucht Frau" it's good publicity for future editions. André and Julia underline their harmony with "matching outfits". For him, she is the "jackpot", she gives him the most original compliment of the season: "If André were a kangaroo, I'd like to live in his pouch."

