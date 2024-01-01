New Year's Eve - Injuries and small fires caused by fireworks in Thuringia

Several people were injured during New Year's Eve fireworks in Thuringia and there were small fires in many places. In Greiz, young people aged 15 and 18 fired rockets and firecrackers at a group of people shortly after midnight, according to police reports. Four people were injured, including an eleven-year-old child, as the police reported on Monday.

The 18-year-old spent the rest of the night in police custody, while the younger boy was taken to his parents. Both youngsters are being investigated for dangerous bodily harm.

In Bad Liebenstein in the Wartburg district, a hotel guest threw a firecracker into a group of people. Five people were slightly injured. In the Saale-Holzland district and other regions of Thuringia, it was mainly rockets that caused smaller fires. In Bürgel (Saale-Holzland district), a rocket probably set a tree on fire. Containers of old clothes also caught fire.

In Saalfeld, an apartment in an apartment building burned down on Sunday. The house was evacuated. Four people were slightly injured by smoke. According to the police, the apartment building is currently uninhabitable. Investigations into the cause of the fire are still ongoing.

Source: www.stern.de