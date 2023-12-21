End of season - Injured THW goalkeeper Gérard ends his career

Handball goalkeeper Vincent Gérard is ending his career at the end of the season. The Frenchman, who plays for German record champions THW Kiel, announced this on his Instagram channel on Wednesday. "Sometimes it's time to say goodbye," the 37-year-old wrote with a picture showing him as a child in front of a poster of the French national handball team.

THW had brought in the Olympic, World and European champion at the start of the season to replace Denmark's Niklas Landin. However, due to an adductor injury, Gérard has not yet played a competitive game for Kiel. That is why his compatriot Samir Bellahcene was also signed.

Homepage THW Kiel Squad THW Kiel Schedule THW Kiel Bundesliga table Instagram message from Vincent Gérard

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de