Injured THW goalkeeper Gérard ends his career

The Olympic and world champion was supposed to take over from Niklas Landin at the record handball champions from Kiel. Due to injury, he has not yet played a competitive match.

 Anthony Ross
Vincent Gérard at his team's opening training session.
Vincent Gérard at his team's opening training session. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

End of season - Injured THW goalkeeper Gérard ends his career

Handball goalkeeper Vincent Gérard is ending his career at the end of the season. The Frenchman, who plays for German record champions THW Kiel, announced this on his Instagram channel on Wednesday. "Sometimes it's time to say goodbye," the 37-year-old wrote with a picture showing him as a child in front of a poster of the French national handball team.

THW had brought in the Olympic, World and European champion at the start of the season to replace Denmark's Niklas Landin. However, due to an adductor injury, Gérard has not yet played a competitive game for Kiel. That is why his compatriot Samir Bellahcene was also signed.

