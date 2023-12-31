Skip to content
Injured man discovered on bench: suspect arrested

Following an act of violence in which a man was critically injured, police in Brilon in the Hochsauerland region have arrested a suspect. The 62-year-old is said to have stabbed his 59-year-old victim several times, according to the police. There had previously been an argument in the alleged...

An ambulance with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Following an act of violence in which a man was critically injured, police in Brilon in the Hochsauerland region have arrested a suspect. The 62-year-old is said to have stabbed his 59-year-old victim several times, according to the police. There had previously been an argument in the alleged perpetrator's home.

After the attack, the injured man dragged himself out of the apartment and sat down on a bench nearby. A witness found him there and alerted the police and emergency services. The 59-year-old underwent emergency surgery in hospital, having suffered massive violence.

The police set up a homicide squad. On New Year's Eve, the officers tracked down the accused and took him into custody. He was to be brought before a magistrate on New Year's Day, it was reported.

