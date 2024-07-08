Injured in knife attack at Stuttgart train station

In the night, a 26-year-old man sits in the waiting room of Stuttgart Hauptbahnhof. Suddenly, he pulls out a knife and injures two fellow travelers severely. After a short escape, the offender can be eventually apprehended. The investigation continues.

A man with a knife allegedly stabbed two travelers in the waiting room of Stuttgart Hauptbahnhof. The 26-year-old is said to have attacked them in the night, but was apprehended approximately half an hour later in the vicinity of the station, according to the police and the prosecutor's office. The man will be presented to the judge in remand court later in the day.

The two attack victims, a 69-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, were taken to hospitals. The reason for the attack remains unclear at this time. "The investigation into the backgrounds and the exact sequence of events is ongoing," said a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office.

The suspected offender reportedly spent the night in the waiting room with the two later victims and other train passengers. Suddenly, the German man is said to have attacked the first man with the knife. When the woman intervened, he allegedly injured her severely as well.

The stabbing incident at Stuttgart Hauptbahnhof has gained international attention due to its severity. This type of violent crime is a concern not just for locals, but also for travelers visiting Baden-Württemberg. The police are working diligently to understand the motives behind the knife attacks.

