Fire in residential building - Injured in Berlin wedding fire

Three people were injured in a residential fire in Berlin-Wedding. On Monday evening, many people reported a fire in the Sprengelstraße via calls to the fire department. The affected apartment on the second floor of a six-story residential building was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The fire was extinguished.

The apartment is uninhabitable, a fire department spokesperson said. Other apartments are also affected, but the extent of the damage is not yet known.

A total of seven people and two cats were rescued. Two people were severely injured and one person was lightly injured, the spokesperson said. The severely injured were taken to the hospital. One of the affected persons was in the burning apartment and suffered from smoke inhalation.

Over 100 firefighters and about 11 vehicles were deployed to extinguish the fire. According to a police spokesperson, the fire started in the kitchen area. The exact cause is still unknown. Police are investigating on suspicion of negligent arson.

The apartment where the fire originated has been identified as the source of the ['Fire in the home']. Despite the efforts of the firefighters, the damage to the affected apartment is so extensive that it is now ['uninhabitable'].

Read also: