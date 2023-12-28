Freeway tunnel - Injured in accident at Austrian border

Three people have been injured, one of them seriously, in a rear-end collision in a highway tunnel between Germany and Austria. In the accident on Thursday afternoon near Füssen, one of the two vehicles involved was thrown across the carriageway, said a police spokesman. One person was trapped in the car and seriously injured, two others suffered moderate injuries.

It was initially unclear exactly how the accident happened. The highway tunnel was closed and traffic was diverted locally in front of the tunnel. According to the police, a traffic jam formed on the Austrian side in particular.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de