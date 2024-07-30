- Injured in a hit and run on the A1

An accident on the A1 is causing traffic delays heading towards Hamburg. According to police reports, several vehicles rear-ended each other this morning between the Kreuz Lübeck and the A1 exit Bad Oldesloe. Several people were injured and taken to hospitals. The severity of their injuries is still unknown. The "Lübecker Nachrichten" first reported the accident.

The police are managing the chaotic traffic situation resulting from the accident on the A1. Emergency responders, including the police, are tending to the injured individuals who were involved in the multi-vehicle collision.

Read also: