Bundesliga - Injured calf: Union worried about Rani Khedira

The first public training session of the new year at 1. FC Union Berlin ended with a bitter scare. Midfield stabilizer Rani Khedira went down after a tackle in front of around 400 fans and injured his left calf. The 29-year-old had to go to hospital. It initially remained unclear whether and for how long he would be out of action.

A prolonged absence for the key player would be a bitter blow for the relegation-threatened Köpenickers. In the summer, Khedira injured his other calf in the cup match at FC-Astoria Walldorf (4:0) and was out for weeks. Union plunged into a deep crisis without its organizer.

What's more, the Berliners have a tough opening program in the new year. On January 13, the 15th-placed team in the Bundesliga will once again be fighting for points against relegation at SC Freiburg (3.30 pm/Sky). The Berliners also have two away games after that: At Mainz and in the catch-up game at FC Bayern Munich (January 24). "It's not an easy start," said attacking player Kevin Volland on Wednesday. "We have to make sure we score away from home."

The Irons won their last two league home games in 2023 against Gladbach and Cologne, making for a reasonably conciliatory end to the year. However, Union have lost their last six Bundesliga games away from home. The last win came in Darmstadt in August. "We play against Freiburg and Mainz. We can get something there if we're realistic," said Volland optimistically. In the table, Berlin are three points ahead of Mainz, who are 16th in the relegation places.

Like many of his teammates, the 31-year-old summer signing struggled for a long time this season. But towards the end of the year, he got into the game better and better, scoring three goals and providing two assists. Volland did not want to attribute this too much to the change of coach from Urs Fischer to Nenad Bjelica. "I think it was more that I got 80 to 90 minutes over two or three games in a row," he said.

The short rest had done him good, said the former German international. "The break was important to clear your head," he said. Volland, who recently became a father for the third time, spent the holidays with his family in the Allgäu region. The 31-year-old thinks the fact that Union are forgoing a training camp in the winter is a good thing, given the hardships of traveling last year. "I'm a fan of staying here," he said.

The attacker did not want to overestimate the change of system under Bjelica, but praised the Croatian. "He's a very direct coach, which I think is good," said Volland. "He tries to keep things very simple on the pitch, which also helps us in the current phase." There are already differences in terms of play. "We win more balls under him. A shorter route to goal," said Volland.

He sees one key above all for achieving relegation. "The main issue in the second half of the season will be that we close the bag earlier in games that are on a knife edge or where we're leading 1-0. That we stay focused and get a bit more consistency," said Volland.

Attacker Sheraldo Becker, who has also been linked with a move, was absent on Wednesday due to illness. Defender Robin Knoche, on the other hand, returned. Central defender Danilho Doekhi, who missed a long time last year due to injury, also completed large parts of the team training session.

Twitter Union Berlin

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de