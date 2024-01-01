Accident - Injured by firecrackers in the Ulm region

Several people have been injured by fireworks in the Ulm region. A firecracker exploded in the hand of a man in Ulm before midnight, police said on Monday. The 20-year-old lost at least a few fingers, said a spokesman. The injured man was taken to hospital.

According to the information, two fingers were also severed from a man in Langenau (Alb-Donau district) when a firecracker detonated in his hand shortly after the turn of the year, which he had picked up from the ground. The emergency services also took him to hospital.

According to the report, one person was slightly injured on Ulm's Münsterplatz when flying firework fragments hit him. According to initial police findings, this was an accident. The person had not been deliberately shot at with fireworks.

Source: www.stern.de