Rescue operations - Injured after incidents with firecrackers in Berlin

There were further incidents involving firecrackers in Berlin shortly before New Year's Eve. According to police reports on Friday, three men fired firecrackers from a car at a bus on the M29 line and at passengers getting off on Thursday evening in Kreuzberg. According to initial findings, no one was injured. The police arrested the 19-year-old driver of the car and another 20-year-old suspect on Leuschnerdamm. Officers found more pyrotechnics in the trunk of the car.

Just over an hour later, a group of 10 to 15 young people are said to have also set off fireworks without permission at a children's playground in Schustehruspark in Charlottenburg. When a woman and two men asked the group to stop the fireworks, they were kicked and punched by the youths - the as yet unknown perpetrators then fled. The woman and one of the men were taken to hospital with serious injuries to their heads and necks. The other man was also treated in hospital. The police are investigating the incidents.

