Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscriminalitycarkreuzbergemergenciesberlinmenrescue operationpolicewomanfirecrackerspyrotechnicsturn of the year

Injured after incidents with firecrackers in Berlin

There were further incidents involving firecrackers in Berlin shortly before New Year's Eve. According to police reports on Friday, three men allegedly fired firecrackers from a car at a bus on the M29 line and at passengers getting off on Thursday evening in Kreuzberg. According to initial...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
A pack of "China firecrackers D" lying on the table in a store. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A pack of "China firecrackers D" lying on the table in a store. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Rescue operations - Injured after incidents with firecrackers in Berlin

There were further incidents involving firecrackers in Berlin shortly before New Year's Eve. According to police reports on Friday, three men fired firecrackers from a car at a bus on the M29 line and at passengers getting off on Thursday evening in Kreuzberg. According to initial findings, no one was injured. The police arrested the 19-year-old driver of the car and another 20-year-old suspect on Leuschnerdamm. Officers found more pyrotechnics in the trunk of the car.

Just over an hour later, a group of 10 to 15 young people are said to have also set off fireworks without permission at a children's playground in Schustehruspark in Charlottenburg. When a woman and two men asked the group to stop the fireworks, they were kicked and punched by the youths - the as yet unknown perpetrators then fled. The woman and one of the men were taken to hospital with serious injuries to their heads and necks. The other man was also treated in hospital. The police are investigating the incidents.

First message Second message

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A man lights a firecracker on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Osterholz fears disaster tourism on New Year's Eve

The district of Osterholz fears that there will be many onlookers in the flood area on New Year's Eve. "Please show consideration for the people and their belongings in the affected area and do not enter these areas," appealed district administrator Bernd Lütjen (SPD) on Friday. The work of the...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest