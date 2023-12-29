FDP leadership - Initiator of the member survey accuses lack of transparency

A few days before the end of the FDP member survey on remaining in the traffic light coalition, one of the initiators, Matthias Nölke, has accused the party leadership of a lack of transparency. "The FDP leadership is largely silent towards us initiators," Nölke told the "Tagesspiegel" (Friday). The federal managing director had left his written questions about the members' survey largely unanswered. For example, it was not known when and how the count would take place and how the results would be announced. The party headquarters acted "with little transparency and little sovereignty", said the Kassel FDP district chairman.

The member survey was launched in the middle of the month and will run until Monday, January 1, according to the FDP. Once the survey has been completed, committees and members will be informed of the results. However, the result is not binding. The initiative followed an open letter from 26 state and local FDP politicians who had called for the FDP to reconsider its coalition partners following the poor election results in Hesse and Bavaria.

Nölke, who was a member of the Bundestag until 2021, criticized that the FDP was not asserting itself enough in the coalition with the SPD and Greens: "The coalition compromise on the budget crisis is a slap in the face for FDP voters. We are increasing the CO2 and packaging tax, we are cutting agricultural diesel subsidies and further fueling inflation." This is pure green politics. He expressed the fear that the FDP would probably also support the suspension of the debt brake in 2024. "Further electoral defeats will be the price we pay."

